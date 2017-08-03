Double delight for Tew as they beat their rivals again

Have your say

It was Great & Little Tew who were celebrating double derby delight when they completed a second crushing win of the season over local rivals Banbury.

Having been victorious by six wickets in the sides’ meeting back in May, Tew did even better in the return fixture by inflicting a nine-wicket defeat at White Post Road.

It was a victory set up by the bowlers.

Banbury never recovered from falling to 3-1 and 6-2 despite a spot of middle-order resistance from Charles Hill (42) and Jack Wilkins (21).

Any hope of clawing themselves back into a position of strength was ended with the introduction of Andy Harris to the attack.

He removed Hill and then went on to wrap up the tail as Banbury fell from 105-5 to 124 all out.

Harris finished with figures of 14.4-3-37-5 following a fine spell of bowling.

The reply was a stroll in comparison.

Tew skipper Harry Smith saw his side to the win finishing unbeaten on 62 and only lost his opening partner Joe White (54) with 15 runs required.

In the end victory was secured with less than 30 overs of the reply used up.

Despite his eye-catching impact on the game, Harris insisted success was very much a collective effort with the ball.

“It is always nice to get figures like that but it wasn’t just me,” he stated.

“All the bowlers put the ball in the right area and it could have been any of them that got the wickets – it just happened this time it was

me.

“Jancan (Adams) and Lawrence (Brock) set the tone at the top by bowling really tidy opening spells and that created pressure.

“Also we fielded really well and everyone backed up the bowlers.

“We took our catches

and that makes a big difference.”

For Banbury skipper Lloyd Sabin it was a familiar tale.

He had said before the game that his side must put right the things they had failed to do in the disappointing previous encounter between the two sides.

However, if anything, they were worse and the captain did not spare his side of criticism.

“We just didn’t turn up at all – again,” he said.

“Our batting was absolutely shocking on a decent track and we can have no complaints.

“Tew were the better side by an absolute country mile – they should have won by 10 wickets.

“They played very well but we were shocking.

“We’ve played poorly twice this season and on

both occasions it has been against them which is disappointing.

“We now need to pull our fingers out and make sure perform this Saturday.

“There were a few strong words in the changing-room afterwards which have hopefully sunk in.

“But we’ve now got to move on and worry about getting back on it again against Burnham.

“It’s a good chance for us to get back out and make up for it.

“But Burnham is never an easy place to go. You know really know what to expect there.”

Richard West and Will Hawtin are both back in contention for Banbury’s trip to Burnham leaving Sabin with a full squad to select from.

For Tew’s game against Finchampstead, Joe Thomas comes back into the side with Ollie Price the man to make way.