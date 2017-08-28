Dobson and Portman guide Sandford to derby success

Sandford St Martin secured their status in the Cherwell Cricket League while all but condemning their neighbours to relegation.

Steve Dobson and Henry Portman played key roles as Sandford beat Great & Little Tew II by 58 runs at Ledwell Road in Saturday’s derby fixture.

Sandford were put in by the hosts and were bowled out for 194, Dobson hitting 89 and Mark Robey 59. Josh Garrett took 4-29 for Tew, who were then tumbled out for 136 in their reply as Portman took 4-45.

Tew travel to title-chasing Challow & Childrey for their final match and must win to have a remote chance of avoiding the drop but will also need relegation rivals Cropredy to lose at Bledlow Village.

Challow hammered hosts Cropredy by seven wickets to stay 11 points off the pace and leave the visitors hovering above the relegation zone.

They dismissed Cropredy for just 136 in the 47th over before Challow eased to 139-3 in 42.4 overs as Harry Kent top scored with 76.

Chris Eaton smashed a century but Aston Rowant II were held to a draw by Banbury II in division one.

Eaton’s 116, plus Tim Morgan’s 53, helped Rowant to 245 all out in their 53 overs. Banbury lost regular wickets in their reply but closed on 183-7.