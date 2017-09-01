Derby day offers Haupt the last chance to pass the post

The wait goes on for Banbury batsman Craig Haupt to set a new Home Counties Premier Cricket League record.

The left-hander is closing in on 10,000 league runs and would be the first batsman to reach the milestone but he has just one game left to do it.

We want to finish on a high note and it would be great if Craig [Haupt] can reach 10,000 runs on the final day Banbury captain Lloyd Sabin

Banbury lost Saturday’s division one fixture by 111 runs at High Wycombe where Haupt could only add nine more runs to his total, meaning he still needs 33 to make the magic 10,000 mark. And that game will be against Oxford in Saturday’s derby at White Post Road.

Captain Lloyd Sabin said: “We’ll be determined to try and finish strongly and Oxford is always a big game. We want to finish on a high note and it would be great if Craig [Haupt] can reach 10,000 runs on the final day.

“Oxford have done really well since they came back up, they’ve been very consistent. But that doesn’t surprise me because I looked at their side at the start of the year and thought they would do well.

“We beat them earlier in the season so they will want to put that straight. We’ll all be willing Craig to do it but he hasn’t placed too much emphasis on it and nor have the other players.”

Looking back on Saturday’s defeat, Sabin said: “We should have chased down 250 on that track if the top three or four batsmen had scored. Aizaz Cheema took a couple of early wickets but then pulled up and we didn’t have another seamer.”

Will Hawtin will replace wicket keeper Ed Phillips and Wright returns but Sabin will be waiting on Cheema’s fitness.