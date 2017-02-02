Cropredy let slip chance of a victory

Great Tew beat Cropredy by two runs in the Banbury Indoor Cricket League.

Joe White 31 helped Tew to 99-6 in Tuesday’s division one fixture while Luke Cherry took 4-32. Tony Vickers 28no and Jake Heath 27no top scored as Cropredy needed only five runs off the last over but they fell short on 97-2.

Castlethorpe beat Shipston-on-Stour by two wickets.

Matt Pratt 35no and Jack Murphy 17 helped Shipston to 75-5 while Ollie Prendergast took 2-22 and Colin Piggott took 2-24.

Stuart Walding 26no saw Castlethorpe home with five balls to spare despite the efforts of Sam Dexter 2-24 and Matt Pratt 1-18.

Sandford St Martin beat Hook Norton by 50 runs.

Martin Anson 42no and Colin Simpson 27no took Sandford to 158-3. Hooky could only reach 108-3 in reply with Dan White 26no and Andrew Stanley 22 top scoring.

Great Tew A beat Banbury by five wickets.