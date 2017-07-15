Cheema goes nap as Banbury complete double over Horspath

Aizaz Chema took five wickets as Banbury completed the double over Horspath in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League.

Banbury ran out six wicket winners in Saturday’s division one fixture at White Post Road where skipper Lloyd Sabin hit a half-century.

Having inserted the visitors, Sabin saw his side pile on the pressure from the start as they reduced Horspath to 13-2. Cheema took out both openers, Dominic O’Connor was caught by Craig Haupt, before Coleman was caught by wicket keeper Will Hawtin.

In between, James Fitzjohn was caught by Hawtin off Brad Taylor before Cheema struck again, this time removing Robert Eason who was also caught by Hawtin as Horspath were reduced to 42-5.

Stephen Green soon followed, bowled by Cheema, and that soon became 51-8 before Mark Jefferson 28 and Ian Slatcher rallied and put on 44 runs for the ninth wicket.

Olly Wright ripped through the middle and lower order before Jamil Faruk 18no made a valiant knock. But Horspath were dismissed in the 29th over for just 94 runs as Cheema finished with 5-33 while Wright took 4-27.

In reply, Banbury were soon in trouble at 9-2 as Haupt and Ollie Clarke soon departed. But Sabin came to the crease and steadied any nerves as he settled into his innings.

Sabin and Charlie Hill 22 took Banbury on to 78-3 before Richard West joined his captain in the middle. They edged Banbury closer to the target before Ed Phillips and Sabin saw Banbury home in the 31st over.

Phillips hit the winning boundary while Sabin remained unbeaten on 55, which included five fours and a six off 87 balls as Banbury made it three wins out of four.