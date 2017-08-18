The Home Counties Premier League champions are next up for Banbury who look to make up lost ground.

Banbury have slipped down to fourth in division one following last weekend’s three wicket defeat Slough but captain Lloyd Sabin was still pleased with his side’s display.

Sabin said: “Despite losing, I was pleased with our performance but it was still frustrating to miss out late on.

“Our total on that pitch was a decent one even though we didn’t score at the top order. I will always back our other batsmen to score runs and they did on Saturday with Richard West, Jack Wilkins and Olly Wright making good scores.

“We had Slough 101-7 and I thought we’d go on to win the game but we didn’t get complacent. Shazad Rana batted very well and Slough didn’t give us a chance late on, so all credit to them because it was a tough wicket to bat on.”