Century-maker Haupt just happy to be playing again

Craig Haupt was overjoyed to complete an opening day century in Banbury’s victory over Tring Park.

The 46-year-old batsman scored 116 runs in Saturday’s Home Counties Premier Cricket League fixture at White Post Road.

Haupt said: “I missed 2014 through injury and came back last season which wasn’t a great summer for me. I’ve been working really hard all winter but the knee is never going to get any better than it is now.

“I just needed to prove it to myself that I could still do it but I didn’t feel any pressure out there.

“I’ve always based my innings on getting to 20, then 30 and 40. If I get to 50 then I’m usually in the groove by the time I get to 60 and then I don’t take any notice of the score board.

“If I get to 80 I will always back myself to make a century but it was still good feeling when I hit those runs. That’s 25 centuries in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League.”

And Haupt said his other role besides scoring runs will be to back up captain Lloyd Sabin who has had to rebuild the squad for his second season in charge.

He added: “My aim is to support Lloyd [Sabin] and make decisions together. I hope the experience I bring to the table will rub off on some of the younger players.

“The players have been brilliant, even though I’m three times the age of some of them! I just wanted to show them that I can still do it. It’s not a massive issue if I don’t score runs but it helps.

“It’s important that one of the top three can be out there through the innings and get a decent total because that takes the pressure of the guys lower down the order. The body might not be so responsive now but I’ve still got it upstairs.

“I’m chasing 10,000 runs, I’m about 500 off that target so that’s taken a big chunk out of it and it would be great to reach it this year. But I’m just grateful to be playing again.”