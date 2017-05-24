Captain is confident Cheema will be a big hit

Banbury skipper Lloyd Sabin is backing new overseas player Aizaz Cheema to be a big hit at White Post Road.

The 37-year-old former Pakistan pace bowler only arrived in Banbury two days before Saturday’s Home Counties Premier Cricket League clash with Henley. But, despite not picking up a wicket on his Banbury debut, helped his new side turn things around in the latter stages of the division one contest.

Sabin added: “We couldn’t have asked for any more of Aizaz Cheema, he only got off the plane on Thursday and hadn’t played for a couple of months in the off season. His figures didn’t really reflect how well he bowled.

“He was unfortunate not to take a couple of wickets with the new ball but at the death he bowled really well for us and that put us back into contention. I’m confident he’s going to be a good addition to the squad.”

And Sabin was full of praise for another member of his attack but one at the other end of his career, Brad Taylor, who picked up three wickets against Henley.

Sabin added: “Brad Taylor is probably the first to admit he’s not been bowling as well as he would have liked. But he’s working hard so it was pleasing to pick up three wickets.”