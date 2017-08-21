Brackley stay on promotion course

Have your say

Brackley hammered Dinton II by ten wickets to maintain their division four promotion push in the Cherwell Cricket League.

Skittling Dinton out for just 91, Brackley reached 93-0 in the 20th over.

Rhiaan Krynauw’s unbeaten 105 helped Leighton Buzzard Town II to a 33 run win at home to Cropredy II in division five.

Buzzard posted 224-9 in their 53 overs, Mark Twynham the pick of the Cropredy attack with 3-17. Cropredy chased well but were bowled out for 191 in the 37th over, Alastair Worby hitting 46no and Joe Haynes 43.

Colin Simpson’s 123 was in vain for Sandford St Martin II, who lost by 21 runs at home to East Oxford in division six.

Visitors East Oxford were bowled out for 192, Amugham Shahid top scoring with 86. Simpson’s super ton led Sandford’s reply but they were all out for 171 in the penultimate over.

Horley II closed in on the division seven title with a crushing 156 run win at Witney Mills.

Simon Cox 61no and Richard Hart 60 led Horley to 207-4. James Wimbush then claimed 5-21 as Mills were shot out for 51.

Banbury III lost by six wickets against Wolverton Town, who went top of division three, leaving their opponents looking hovering above the relegation zone.

Wolvercote put hosts Banbury in at Ermont Way and a brilliant haul of 6-55 from Idrees Butt saw the hosts fall to 179 all out, James Mitchelmore top scoring with 69. In reply, Wolverton reached 182-4 in the 44th over, Ahsan Malik top scoring with 49 not out.

Cublington leapfrogged Horley into third place as Ketan Patel produced an outstanding all-round display.

Patel struck 118 as Cublington declared on 280-6 in 50 overs. Horley were then bowled out for 232 in their reply, Stephen King scoring an unbeaten 68 as Patel took 6-71.