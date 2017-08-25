Banbury will host final for second year

Banbury Cricket Club host the Unicorns Championship Finals for the second year running this weekend.

The final, from August 27-30, is a three-day match between Lincolnshire and Berkshire, with four days being allocated for the game.

Play starts each day at 11am with pitch-side parking at only £5 and paddock parking free.

As well as enjoying the cricket, the bar will be open from 12pm every day and there will also be a mini beer festival offering a selection of guest real ales. On Sunday, August 27, there will be a pig roast available and on Monday a barbecue will be available all day.

Club chairman Martin Phillips said: “Our club is run completely by volunteers, only our two groundsmen who are part-time are paid, so for us to be awarded a national final is a feather in our cap.

“The accolade follows on our hosting of the MCCA Twenty20 finals day last year. We saw run scoring records broken that day, so the pressure is on for Sean and Jim to prepare another top class surface!”

Phillips believes that national recognition for the club is a result of a recent cup run.

He added: “Certainly we have a convenient central location but I think our appearance at the Oval in the national club T20 finals day in 2014 brought ‘little Banbury’ to the cricket administrators attention. It does feel as if that success has had a positive knock-on effect.”