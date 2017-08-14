Banbury miss out at Slough and slip away from top two

Banbury’s hopes of keeping in touch with the top two in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League were dealt a blow at Slough.

Banbury lost by three wickets in Saturday’s division one fixture.

Having elected to bat, Lloyd Sabin saw his side’s top order despatched as they failed to fire. Sabin 15 and fellow opener Craig Haupt 12 struggled at the start and more wickets fell before Richard West 41 and Jack Wilkins 26 put up some resistance.

Josh Megson 16no and Olly Wright 25no helped Banbury to 170-7 at the close of their 50 overs while Ikhlaq Nawaz took 2-18, Zohaib Ahmed picked up 2-38 and Steven Green took 2-26.

In reply, Banbury made the early breakthrough with Mohammed Avas being caught by Megson off Aizaz Cheema but fellow opener Fahim Qureshi 23 and Daniyal Akhtar 26 put on 47 runs for the second wicket. Banbury picked up a few more wickets to put the put the outcome back in the balance as Slough slumped from 56-2 to 101-7 as West struck three times.

But Lloyd Paternott was the one batsman Banbury could not remove and he remained at the crease. Paternott hit an unbeaten 75 runs off 91 balls as he and Shazad Rana 18 found the required runs to guide Slough home in the penultimate over while West ended with 3-24 and Sabin took 2-32.