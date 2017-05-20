Banbury have to be content with a share of the spoils

Banbury had to be content with a draw against Henley in Saturday’s Home Counties Premier Cricket League fixture.

Both sides had a chance to win it in the final over at White Post Road before having to settle for a share of the spoils.

Having been inserted, Banbury were soon in trouble as they lost openers Craig Haupt and Tom Bartlett with just 29 runs on the board. Captain Lloyd Sabin and Richard West turned the innings around and put on 138 runs for the fourth wicket. West made 76 runs which included six fours and two sixes off 113 balls.

Sabin remained at the crease to take the score along to 181-5 when he was run out for 77 runs which included five fours and three sixes off 124 balls. Banbury finished on 195-7 while Tom Nugent took 4-32.

In reply, Banbury made the early breakthrough with Henley openers Matthew Rowe and Michael Roberts departing with only 27 runs on the board.

But Richard Morris 33 and Euan Woods 83 proved the difference as they dug in and took the score on to 106-3. When those two departed Banbury would have been looking at finishing the innings off.

But Ziafat Ashraf remained unbeaten on 26 runs, ably backed by Tahir Afridi, as Henley reached the final over with a chance of victory themselves. Brad Taylor finished on 3-25 while West picked up 2-38 with honours even at the end of a tight game.