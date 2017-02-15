Banbury are bowled over after players call it a day

Banbury captain Lloyd Sabin says the club faces a big task in trying to replace key players who have decided to move on.

And it’s the bowling department at White Post Road which has been hit hardest by the departures of several senior players.

On the back of former captain Luke Ryan’s decision to leave the Home Counties Premier Cricket League club, four more have followed him out the door. Bowlers Ashley Blanchard, Karl Penhale and Richard West have all decided to leave along with batsman Hugo Darby.

Sabin faces a tough task in his second season at the helm but has managed to persuade Cumnor leg-spinner Jamie Curtis to join the club and Buckingham all-rounder Jack Wilkins but both are young players joining a club short on experience.

Sabin said: “We’re going to be up against it this season with these players leaving. They will be hard to replace but it always gives younger players the opportunity to show what they can do.”

But the Banbury skipper, who only took over from Ryan last season, said the club is in talks to try and bring in an overseas player for the new season.