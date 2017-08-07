Adams claims four wickets as Great Tew rock the champions

Jancan Adams picked up four wickets as Great & Little Tew rocked Home Counties Premier Cricket League champions Finchampstead on Saturday.

Harry Smith’s boys finally got the better of Finchampstead at the third attempt in Saturday’s division one fixture.

Having recorded the double over rivals Banbury the previous weekend, Tew went into Saturday’s game at Ledwell Road in confident mood. But they needed to up their game, having lost on their last three meetings with Finchampstead.

Smith inserted the champions and the visitors were soon in trouble as both openers Andrew House and Adam Dewes were back in the pavilion with just 19 runs on the board. House was the first victim of Adams, caught by Lawrence Brock who then bowled his partner Dewes.

Dan Marles was next out, caught by Smith off Brock as Finchampstead were reduced to 32-4. Wickets continued to fall and only Matthew Carter 28 could offer any real resistance as Adams took out the middle order before the visitors crept into three figures.

The champions were dismissed for 104 runs in the 32nd over as Adams took 4-43, Andy Harris picked up 3-30 and Lawrence Brock claimed 2-19.

Tew made a worse start in their reply, with Smith and fellow opener Joe White departing with just seven runs on the board as Jandre Coetze struck twice. But Jordan Garrett steadied the ship and, after losing a couple of partners, he and Lloyd Brock produced the match winning stand of 51 runs.

When Brock departed Adams joined Garrett at the crease and the pair saw Tew home in the 38th over. Garrett hit 39 runs off 95 balls while Brock hit 34 runs off 65 balls while Coetze finished with 4-24.