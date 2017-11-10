Black hoping his late decision will pay off

Callum Black has placed a last minute entry into this weekend’s Winner Garage Skoda Wyedean Stages Rally in a bid to secure the MSA Welsh Rally Championship.

Fresh from his debut in the FIA World Rally Championship at the Dayinsure Wales Rally GB last weekend where he secured a top 30 position, Black and co-driver Elliott Edmondson will head to the Forest of Dean in their 586 Group Ford Fiesta R5 to try for the final round as the series draws to a close.

The Brackley driver has enjoyed a successful season in the BTRDA Rally Series where he finished runner-up in the championship and has also been racking up the points in the Welsh Championship which runs alongside the series on many events. The 26-year-old secured a run of three maximum scores from the final three rounds to head to the Wyedean in second place, just four points behind the leader.

The decision to head to south Wales for the final round was made just a few days after finishing the gruelling four-day Wales Rally GB in which Black contested over 300km of special stages in the DMACK Tyres shod Fiesta. Once the team could assess the damage to the car after the rough stages, Black was able to commit to the event and attempt to secure at least one title to his name this season.

Black said: “Rally GB took a lot out of the car and me, to be honest, so we didn’t want to commit to chasing the Welsh Championship until we knew how much work the Fiesta would need to re-prep it after the event.

“We had a few issues on the event and didn’t quite get a clean run in any of the four days but it was always going to be a learning curve for me and the seat time was certainly valuable.

“I finished second overall last year so I’m confident of our overall chances. I thought ending the year with Wales Rally GB would be perfect but a title or rally win would be better still.”