Best result so far says Wolff following another one-two

Team boss Toto Wolff said the one-two at Sunday’s British Grand Prix was the best result he’s had at Mercedes AMG Petronas.

Lewis Hamilton led home Valtteri Bottas for his fifth British Grand Prix win – his 57th career victory – and his fifth at the Silverstone Circuit.

Bottas came home behind Hamilton to secure the second one-two of 2017 for the Brackley outfit.

Hamilton closed the gap on leader Sebastian Vettel to just a single point in the FIA F1 Drivers’ Championship with Bottas a further 23 points back in third. Mercedes lead the FIA F1 Constructors’ Championship by 55 points from Ferrari.

Wolff said: “I think that was probably the best race I have been part of since joining the team in 2013.

“We are so delighted for Lewis, he prepared for the weekend in the way he knew was right for him, then came here and delivered in qualifying and the race. He got pole, led every lap, won the race and also set the fastest lap; it was a perfect performance.

“And then Valtteri rounded it off for the team by climbing all the way from ninth to second, with a little bit of good fortune along the way but applying consistent pressure on every lap of the race.

“He picked his way through the field, kept the performance in the tyres at the right time and he richly deserved his second place finish. It was a brilliant drive.

“We are now at the halfway point of the season with 250 points still to score. There will be a lot of talk about the championship standings but not within the team.

“We have our eyes on one thing only and that’s the next race in Hungary, so we can go into the summer break in an even stronger condition.”

Hamilton said: “This has got to be one of my sweetest wins here. I was gunning for this victory.

“There was so much negativity ahead of the race, with people questioning how I prepared for the race. But this weekend has been one of my strongest of the season.

“I really can’t find a fault at the moment. The team did an exceptional job this weekend and Valtteri obviously drove a stormer, it’s great to have him in the team.”

Bottas added: “Of course I would have liked to win but I’m happy anyway because that was definitely one of my best ever races.

“We’re just at the halfway point of the season and it could definitely be worse. It’s still just my first year with the team and I’m still right in the championship fight.

“The strategy right from the start worked really well, it was a flawless race.”