Aston Martin claim first podium in the opener

Aston Martin Racing claimed its first podium of 2017 after the Banbury team’s #98 V8 Vantage GTE finished the FIA World Endurance Championship’s season opener at Silverstone in second.

After qualifying on pole, Paul Dalla Lana, Mathias Lauda and Pedro Lamy amassed a commanding lead by the three-hour mark. Despite the team’s strong start, an incident in the series’ LMP1 class ensured the safety car came into play, diminishing the crew’s advantage in the process.

With the three GTE Am leaders trading lap-times throughout the closing stages, Lamy emerged second by the fall of the chequered flag cementing a strong start to the campaign.

Aston Martin Racing enjoyed more success as customer teams TF Sport and Beechdean AMR finished first and third in Saturday’s European Le Mans Series opener; the 4 Hours of Silverstone.

Factory driver Nicki Thiim racing with TF Sport and Darren Turner piloted the Beechdean AMR entry, displaying the team’s strength in depth.

Aston Martin Racing team boss Paul Howarth said: “Without doubt, the V8 Vantage GTE remains a force to be reckoned with on track as well as Aston Martin Racing drivers.”