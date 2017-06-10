Abiteboul is looking for Renault to bounce back

Renault Sport F1 Team boss Cyril Abiteboul will be looking for a change of fortune in Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix.

The Enstone outfit suffered a frustrating time in Monaco where Nico Hülkenberg missed out on a possible top ten finish through gear box problems while team-mate Jolyon Palmer had to be content with 11th, just missing out on a points-paying finish.

Looking ahead to Montreal, Abiteboul said: “It all adds up to be a special weekend and we are very excited to get out there and getting on the circuit.

“Monaco was a very testing weekend for the team. We experienced reliability issues on mechanical components that were on the last race of their cycle.

“These are challenges that all teams can experience, it is part and parcel of life in modern-day Formula 1. Monaco highlighted the areas we need to improve and further confirmed elements we knew about.

“And with the new components, we are now ready to attack the next race with the same perseverance and attitude. Canada is all about bouncing back and making a fresh start. We now have a more robust engine and gearbox and we can fully focus on maximising performance.

“The team in Enstone are heading to the race with an aerodynamic package adapted to the Montréal circuit. However due to the challenges of the track,we certainly don’t expect an easy race.

“The effort going in across both bases in England and Viry is driving us forward and it is vital that we maintain this hard work, as we set our sights on being at least sixth place in the constructors’ standings before the summer break.

“That should enable us to defend our position and reset our targets towards finishing the second half of the season in fifth.”