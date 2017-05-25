A new-look car for historic circuit

It’s one of the most iconic races on the Formula One calender and Banbury’s Haas F1 Team will have a new-look car for Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix.

But team boss Guenther Steiner knows Saturday’s qualifying session is just as key – if not more important – than Sunday’s race for drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen.

Overtaking is difficult too, so there is more pressure on Saturday during qualifying than on Sunday Haas F1 Team boss Guenther Steiner

Steiner said: “For me, Monaco is a race like all the others and we’re there to perform and score points. The biggest difference with Monaco is the distance between everything, you have to walk a lot, so I would say it’s one of the most logistically challenging circuits.

“And during the race it’s quite intense, because if you make even a small mistake you can be in the wall. Overtaking is difficult too, so there is more pressure on Saturday during qualifying than on Sunday because the positions are set and unless something special happens, you end up where you start.”

Grosjean said: “It’s a very challenging track and a very long weekend with lots of demands but at the end of the day it’s a very nice show.”

Magnussen added: “Monaco is the most iconic race of the season. It’s also one of the most fun tracks to drive, it’s really challenging, especially with this new, faster car.”

Mercedes AMG Petronas team boss Toto Wolff knows Monaco will be a different race from Spain, where Lewis Hamilton tasted success for the Brackley team.

He said: “We expect Monaco to be a completely different ball game to Barcelona. The circumstances, working environment and driving challenges are completely different to anywhere else and you need to get everything exactly right if you want to perform to your maximum around those streets.”

Meanwhile, the Renault F1 Team will be looking to build on their best finish so far.

Nico Hülkenberg came sixth in the Spanish Grand Prix for the Enstone team.