Writers welcome to join local group

A writers’ group that meets at a Banbury cafe is hoping to encourage more people to come along.

The Naomi’s Cafe Bar Writers’ Group meets fortnightly at Naomi’s Café Bar, on Bridge Street, at 7.30pm on Wednesdays.

The group’s aim is to encourage and support members in their writing endeavours.

Meetings usually begin with two or three people reading out short extracts from their work and receiving feedback.

This is followed by a general discussion or a discussion on a specific topic that has been brought up in advance. Themed meetings focus on a set topic, where one or more people are asked to share their skills and experience in a specific area.

The group, which has a core of about eight to 11 members, sets regular projects and publishes a collection of members’ short stories twice a year.

The next meeting is on February 15. For more details see naomicafebar.com/events-2 or email Max Bantleman at max@radicalis.co.uk