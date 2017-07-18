Works starts on golf club redevelopment at Lower Brailes

Work is underway on a renovation and construction project at Feldon Valley Golf Club, at Lower Brailes.

The £6.6million project involves the extension and remodelling of the existing clubhouse, and the construction of a small, 13-bedroom hotel and four woodland lodges.

Terraces overlooking the course will be created while the two-storey hotel and lodges – linked by an elevated walkway – will provide rooms for up to 60 guests. The new facilities are due to be completed by summer 2018. The work is being carried out by Stepnell.