WIN: Guess the number of lights for two family tickets to Christmas at Blenheim

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas when the trees, Great Lake and waterfalls of Blenheim Palace are playfully lit and all aglow.

And to help our readers get in the festive spirit, we have two family tickets for the opening night of Christmas at Blenheim on Friday, November 24, up for grabs (each ticket is for two adults and two children) .

The new 2017 Christmas at Blenheim trail is a winter wonderland. Wander beneath the tree canopies drenched in seasonal colour, dripping with shards of light, larger-than-life snowflakes and baubles.

Follow the path down to Santa’s Christmas Workshop, through the twinkling tunnel and between sparkling hedges towards the Great Lake, where hundreds of brightly coloured boats ebb and flow.

In the distance, flaming plumes flicker as the Cascade of Fire springs to life in time to Christmas classics.

As you walk back towards the Palace, wander among Singing Trees rising into the night sky and then on to Mistletoe Moment festooned by a canopy of more than 100,000 pea-lights, and watch out for Santa along the way.

Why not complete your night with spiced cider, mulled wine or hot chocolate, as the aroma of roasting chestnuts fills the air? Or toast your own marshmallows at one of the fire pits, or ride the vintage carousel (separate charges apply).

To be in with a chance of winning one of the two tickets, answer the following:

How many pea-lights light up the Mistletoe Moment canopy?

a. 50,000; b. 200,000; c. 100,000.

To enter, buy a copy of the Banbury Guardian published yesterday (Thursday, November 2), fill out the form on page 19, and send your entry forms to: Blenheim Competition, Banbury Guardian, Colin Sanders Innovation Centre, Mewburn Road, Banbury OX16 9PA, by noon on Thursday, November 16.

Only entries with the forms filled in from the paper will be accepted.

First two correct answers opened at noon that day will each win a family ticket for arrival at 7pm – travel, parking and other charges during the evening not included.

Christmas at Blenheim runs until January 1. For more information and tickets, visit blenheimpalace.com/christmas. Or call 08716 204 029 (calls cost 13p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge).