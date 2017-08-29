Waterslide among the attractions at festival

A day of fun in the sun was had by all recently for the Banbury Summer Fest in Princess Diana Park.

Hundreds of residents turned out for the festival, which was hosted by the Sunshine Centre and featured activities from smoothie making to hula hooping.

Banbury Summer Fest at Princess Diana Park. NNL-170829-093500001

Some visitors brought along their own picnics to the free event while others enjoyed making their own lunch using ingredients provided free by the Banbury Healthy Cooking Skills Project.

Martin Gillett, manager of Oxfordshire Play Association (OPA), which supported the event, said: “The weather was kind to us and the local community turned out in force for a day of play and activity.

“These events are excellent for promoting play, healthy lifestyles and physical activity and are a great way to bring communities together.”

Kate Winstanley, Sanctuary’s neighbourhood partnership manager, added: “Sanctuary is committed to ensuring our residents live happy, healthy and fulfilled lives and our support for fantastic events such as this is an important part of that.

“Local organisations have put in a lot of hard work during the run-up to the event and judging by all the smiling faces we saw and the feedback we have received, all that effort certainly paid off.”

Also supporting the event were Sanctuary Housing, Cherwell District Council, Banbury Town Council, Banbury Charities, Oxfordshire County Council and Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group.

This event was funded by Sanctuary’s Community Investment Fund, supporting projects which benefit Sanctuary residents and their communities.