WATCH: Radio controlled cars tow full size Toyota Hilux in Bicester

These powerful remote controlled cars have shown that size does not always matter by pulling along a huge 4x4 off-road pickup truck in a PR stunt in Bicester.

The radio controlled Tamiya cars are renowned amongst enthusiasts for their power and in this video can be seen dragging along the mammoth Toyota Hilux vehicle inside a giant hangar at Bicester Heritage.

Radio controlled cars tow full size Toyota Hilux in Bicester Photo: SWNS

In the 1980s a fleet of the heavy duty toys hauled an earlier model of the Hilux and Toyota wanted to see if they could repeat the feat on the new even heavier version.

The Toyota Hilux model used tips the scales at 3.21 tonnes and despite this impressive bulk just 15 of the miniatures were amazingly able to pull it along.

The video ‘Pull’ is one of a series of short films in Hilux: Little & Large released by Toyota which show off each vehicle’s power and prowess in tackling tough terrain.

A spokesman for Toyota GB said: “These films put a new, fun perspective on the toughness and reliability that have made the Toyota Hilux a motoring legend and Tamiya’s Bruiser one of the world’s best-loved radio-controlled cars.

“They show how skillful engineering and lasting, robust build quality are key to making ever-better cars, whether you are manufacturing a full-size pick-up or a model that’s just one tenth the size.”

Before shooting began, precise calculations were made and the vehicles were all checked to ensure they were working to peak performance.

The driving duties were performed by a team of radio-control model experts.

These were selected for their specialist skills to ensure the models moved off in perfect synchronisation for optimum pulling power.

A driver also sat at the wheel of the Hilux, with the engine turned off, the brakes released and the transmission in neutral.