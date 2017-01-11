WATCH: Daisy has the Christmas X-Factor

The Grimsbury Junior Youth Club celebrated Christmas in style with their very own X-Factor competition.

The event, held at the Community Hall, saw dance groups and singers between the ages of eight and 13, compete for the coveted title. After the audience votes were counted Daisy Smith was crowned as the overall winner for her performance of Shooting Star from the Barbie movie. Daisy fought off stiff competition from 13 other acts with Colour Clash coming second and Girlsquad in third.

Club Leader Gloria Clark said “This was a great year with more acts competing and the standard was much higher. We are a totally voluntary run club with no sponsorship so our prize of a tin of sweets came from club funds. The club was also able to show off our new audio/visual equipment funded by Banbury Town Council earlier this year.”

To watch the show click here .