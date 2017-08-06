Warriner School pupils sell organic vegetables from school farm

Pupils from the Warriner School have started selling school grown vegetables.

Warriner School pupils Joshua Jones, left, and Bruno Coelho, second right, are pictured with Marie Jones, the school’s farm education co-ordinator, and Bloxham Primary School pupil Matthew Jones at their market stall in Bloxham High Street on Tuesday afternoon.

The group will be outside the village museum every Tuesday from 2pm to 4pm during the holidays selling the school farm’s organic vegetables. A mixed box is £5 or vegetables can be bought separately. Alternatively, you can order by email for collection to p.holt@warriner.oxon.sch.uk.