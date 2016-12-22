Warning over unlicensed taxi’s this festive period

Cherwell District Council are advising Banbury residents to be on the look out for unauthorised taxi’s over Christmas.

Christmas and New Year is traditionally a hectic period for local taxi firms, with many people choosing to hire cabs so that they are able to enjoy a festive drink. However, this increased seasonal demand also attracts unauthorised vehicles and unlicensed drivers who are looking to capitalise on the increased customer base.

Cherwell District Council would like everyone to have a safe journey and is urging residents to check their taxi cab or private hire driver is licensed before getting into the vehicle.

Cllr Tony Ilott, Cherwell’s lead member for public protection, said: “I am calling on residents to plan ahead and organise their transport before they set out on their travels to help make sure they arrive at their festive destinations safe and sound.

“But sometimes we do find ourselves jumping in a taxi on the spur of the moment. I would urge anyone doing this to make sure the taxi is licensed; please don’t travel in a car which has no badge or plate on display.

“Unlicensed vehicles will not have passed compliance tests and will not have proper insurance. They are simply not worth the risk.”

There are two types of licensed taxis that operate in Cherwell.

Hackney carriages are white and display a white plate with Cherwell’s logo. They can be hailed in the street, picked up from a taxi rank or booked in advance.

Private hire vehicles in Cherwell can be any colour and display a green plate with Cherwell’s logo. They can only be booked in advance.