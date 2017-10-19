War veterans to switch on Banbury’s Christmas lights

War veterans will take centre stage at this year’s Banbury Christmas Lights Switch-On.

Service men and women who served their country in conflicts around the world will be guests of honour at the annual Banbury Town Council celebration that turns on the town’s festive illuminations.

Banbury Christmas lights switch-on. Parsons Street lights. NNL-151129-215551009

The switch-on will follow an afternoon of entertainment in the town centre, including a fairground in Bridge Street, a seasonal market in the Market Place, a Santa’s grotto, free face painting, and Christmas decoration workshops.

There will also be a stage featuring dance, choir and pantomime performances.

The lights will be switched on at 6pm and the now traditional firework display will follow.

Banbury Town Council leader Kieron Mallon said: “The Christmas Lights Switch-On is a great opportunity to honour local people who have contributed to society.

“Banbury is a town with a distinguished military history and this will be a tribute to the town’s service men and women past and present.

“As president of the Banbury branch of the Royal British Legion I am delighted that we are honouring our war veterans in this way.”

The event begins at 1pm on Sunday, November 26 with the switch on at 6pm outside the town hall.

Last year saw the town council do away with the tried and tested Christmas light celebrity switch-on in favour of choosing a ‘local hero’.

The change has been widely praised by residents and visitors alike.