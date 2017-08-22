Waitrose jobs recruitment starts at Banbury Job Club

Job seekeers interested in positions at the new Banbury Waitrose store are invited to meet recruiters at a special event on Friday.

The company is to hold a Meet the Employer event, hosted by Cherwell District Council as part of the Banbury Job Club at Banbury Town Hall from 10am - 1pm.

Representatives of Home Instead, a care provider looking to hire in north Oxfordshire, will also be there.

Since they were founded in 2009, the Job Clubs have established a strong track record in helping people take the next step in their careers. Friday’s edition will also feature Banbury and Bicester College and The National Careers Service, which will be offering training and careers advice.

Cllr Lynn Pratt, Cherwell’s lead member for estates and the economy, said: “We are excited that Waitrose and Home Instead are looking to recruit from north Oxfordshire’s diverse and talented workforce. It’s always a good indicator of the strength of a local economy when big national names look to hire.

“For anyone looking for work in the Banbury area, this is a great chance to find out what the employers are looking for in a relaxed setting, without the stress or formality of a job interview. Learning more about jobs they may never previously have considered can be an eye opening experience for jobseekers.

“A big part of what the council does for the economy is bringing businesses and the local workforce together and, after people queued to meet Waitrose recruiters at our recent Careers Fair, we are expecting their to be lots of interest in this Meet the Employer event.”

People who want to pre-book a careers advice appointment can contact info@banburyjobclub.com or call 01295 221863.

The Banbury Job Club meets fortnightly, as does the Bicester Job Club, the next edition of which takes place on Friday, September 1 from 11am - 1pm at Bicester Library in Franklins House.