Vote for your favourite to be our Curry House of the Year

Help to decide our 2017 champion.

Come on all you curry connoisseurs – we need you to pick your overall winner in our competition.

Curry House of the Year

You’ve sampled the sensations, textures and flavours of your favourite local spice restaurants and ground them down to the supreme top five.

Now it’s time for you tell us who deserves to be crowned Curry House of the Year.

To vote, post the coupon in this week’s Banbury Guardian out today (Thursday June 22) stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite from the list.

The closing date for you to get your votes in by is 10am on Friday, July 7, 2017.

Please note, unfortunately we cannot accept any photocopied or defaced coupons, or coupons delivered by hand or which arrive after the closing date.

Vote for one of these

01. Purple Mango Restaurant, Unit 2 Hanwell Mews, Rotary Way, Banbury, OX16 1AP

02. Voujon the Indian Restaurant, 22a South Bar Street, Banbury, OX16 9AF

03. Sheesh Mahal Tandoori Restauant, 43 South Bar Street, Banbury, OX16 9AB

04. The Indian Queen, Stratford Road, Wroxton Heath, Banbury, OX15 6HX,

05. Jaypur Balti Cuisine, 39a Parsons Street, Banbury, OX16 5NA