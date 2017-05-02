Village award given to Banbury Guardian writer

A Chipping Warden resident who publicised village information for over 30 years has been given a special award by her community.

Inez Ronaldson collected and wrote her village’s news for 33 years. When she went along to the parish council meeting as usual last week, she was surprised to be presented with an annual community award.

“A neighbour gave me a lift and she sat me at the front of the hall. It completely came out of the blue when the chairman, Nigel Galletly, presented me with the trophy,” said Mrs Ronaldson.

As village correspondent, Mrs Ronaldson kept in touch with all the village organisations, the school, church, pubs and residents to discover the news and events to share with the community through the Guardian Country pages.

Her work also appeared in the Banbury Guardian’s sister paper, the Daventry Express.

And Mrs Ronaldson took on the same role for Wardington when the correspondent stepped down.

Her work has been taken over by Kathleen Betteridge.

Mrs Ronaldson said: “I enjoyed doing the work all the time I was writing for the two papers.

“I have kept scrapbooks with all the cuttings from over the years and it’s really interesting to look through them and see what was happening.”

Among the events covered by her weekly announcements, Mrs Ronaldson covered school events, the Women’s Institute, church services, the village’s annual pancake races, Royal commemorative occasions and many other items of interest.

She still works one morning a week as a volunteer at Katharine House Hospice shop in Banbury.