Village art group’s annual exhibition

Middleton Cheney Art Group is holding its annual art exhibition at Chacombe Village Hall from 9am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Set up in 2007, the small, friendly group now meets on in Chacombe Village Hall on Tuesdays for mixed media painting and drawing.

Sessions are from 10.30am to 1.30pm, usually in five-week blocks throughout the year.

The first session is usually drawing, and members develop a subject over the weeks.

The class often starts with a demonstration and occasionally there are one-day workshops with a theme.

Group members also socialise for lunches and trips to exhibitions.

Work on display at this weekend’s exhibition will include framed pictures, mounted works and cards, some of which will be for sale. There may also be people painting or drawing in the hall. Members will be on hand to answer any questions, and tea, coffee and cake will be available.