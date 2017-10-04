VIDEO: Three lorries catch fire on Banbury industrial estate

Three lorries on a Banbury industrial estate have been left destroyed after catching fire in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, October 3).
Five fire engines were sent to Bidvest on Thorpe Way Industrial Estate after reports of a large fire at around 5.30am.
Neighbours and nearby businesses say they heard loud explosions and bangs as the smoke billowed into the sky.
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service say the fire was not as significant as first feared and soon got it under control.
More to follow.
