VIDEO: Fitting tribute to fallen biker Rachel

Dozens of motorcycles and scooters followed Rachel Spandler Parsons to her final resting place.

Family and friends said their last goodbyes to Rachel Spandler-Parsons on Saturday, October 7, who tragically died in a motorcycle accident last month.

Rachel Spandler-Parsons funeral

A service at St Mary's Church on Banbury's North Bar Street commenced with 'Don't wanna miss a thing' by Aerosmith, the first dance song at Rachel and husband Stuart Spandler's wedding.

Rachel's mother, Judith, brother Martin and close family friend Marcus, who was there on the day of the accident, read eulogies.

The service ended with 'The Power of Love' by Frankie Goes to Hollywood, one of Rachel's favourite songs.

A police escort lead the procession to Banbury cemetary wher two hearses were followed by dozens of motorcycles and scooters bedecked with flowers.