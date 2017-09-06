VIDEO: Bloxham Bad Girls looking to do good

Badminton players from Bloxham, calling themselves the Bad Girls, have launched a campaign to raise funds for a much beloved community hall.

The Ellen Hinde Hall was gifted to the residents of Bloxham in 1943 and has become an important meeting and recreational space for the many village groups that use it.

The #ThankEllen campaign has been set up by the Bad Girls to help secure funding for improvements to the heating system. Specifically the group are raising awareness of the Marks and Spencer Energy Awards which, with your votes, could bag the charitable hall up to £12,000 for the much needed heating upgrades.

The Bad Girls have been joined in their campaign by the Bloxham Knit and Natter group who have knitted woolly shuttlecocks to support the #ThankEllen campaign in a yarn bombing blitz across the village.

The hall is home to many other groups as Carmen Guard, secretary and trustee of the hall, explains: “Around l00 people take part in activities in the hall each week. We have ballet classes for all ages from toddlers upwards, an active Boys Brigade, circuit training and many badminton groups.

“But with a new heating system for all parts of the building it would mean many other groups and activities could use the hall.

“We want future generations to enjoy the hall as much as we do now, and a new, energy efficient heating system would help that happen.”

Carmen, who has been playing badminton in the Ellen Hinde Hall since 1964, has got together with the other Bad Girls to produce a campaign video. She added: “In our video we say, ‘If this girl can, anyone can’ and we really do hope lots more people will come and use the hall if we have better heating.

“To get that heating we need a grant, so please do vote for us.”

Voting began on September 4 and will run until October 20. To cast your vote for this much needed upgrade and support the Bad Girls campaign click here.