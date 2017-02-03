Van crashes into wall, narrowly avoids ending up in river

A van nearly ended up in the river in Woodstock when it crashed into a wall yesterday, Thursday, afternoon.

The van was going over the river Glyme when the driver lost control of the vehicle and careered into the wall, shortly after 4pm.

A van crashed into a wall and nearly ended up in the river in Woodstock. NNL-170302-114703001

No one was seriously injured but the driver was treated at the scene by South Central Ambulance while people in the nearby The Black Prince pub were checked for shock.

Fire engines came from Kidlington and Slade Park.

Station manager Paul Molloy said the driver and the occupants of the pub had a very lucky escape and a few inches either way, the van could have crashed into the pub, or ended up in the river.