Use your computer skills to help others

People who want to help others improve their computer skills can sign up to a free course in Banbury next week.

Places are still available for the one-day Digital Champions workshop at the Orchard, in Calthorpe Street, on Wednesday January 18.

The course, from Sanctuary Online in partnership with We Are Digital, is designed for people with good computer skills who work or volunteer in the community and want to help others learn.

The course will give residents the skills to teach others how to make the most of the online world to discover new employment or training opportunities, pay bills and manage Universal Credit.

Sanctuary Online aims to train and support about 700 people in the UK over the next year. Statistics show that 12.6 million people in Britain did not have access to the internet.

To book a place, text Sanctuary to 07537 416944, call 03333 442561 or email sanctuary@we-are-digital.co.uk