A snake, a tarantula and a chameleon were among the unusual visitors when Winchcombe Farm Day Nursery, in Upper Tysoe, hosted a visit from a Zoolab ranger to help the youngsters learn all about minibeasts.

Nursery manager Allie Aves said: “The children thoroughly enjoyed the visit from Zoolab and loved having the opportunity to touch and feel the creatures and ask the ranger questions all about them.”