Upper Heyford to be split into two parishes

The creation of two new parishes; Upper Heyford and Heyford Park, was agreed on Monday, October 16 at a meeting of Cherwell District Council.

They replace the old Parish, Upper Heyford after local people had their say in a two-part consultation that started in January and will allow residents a greater opportunity for community involvement.

Yvonne Rees, chief executive for Cherwell said: “A huge part of what we do as a council is ensuring that residents have fair representation. We want to continue to make sure that everyone has their say, and is properly represented.

“With the planned residential development in Upper Heyford, and the increase in population it makes sense to split the existing parish into two and to adjust the number of councillors accordingly.

She added: “This will give residents better access to their local councillors at a grass-roots level.”

The new parishes were created as part of the Community Governance Review (CGR).

During this process, the number of councillors for five other parish councils was also reviewed.

Upper Heyford Parish will retain six councillors and Heyford Park will have seven. The number of councillors in Fritwell and Stratton Audley will increase to seven.

In Tadmarton the number of councillors is being reduced to six, whilst the number of councillors in Weston-on-the-Green is being increased to eight and Yarnton to ten.

The initial plans were put forward by Upper Heyford Parish Council in response to the development of the former RAF Upper Heyford site, which has been identified to accommodate up to 1600 new homes by 2031 in accordance with Cherwell’s adopted Local Plan.