UPDATE: TV reality star set to headline June’s Banbury wrestling event

Banbury’s own New Breed Wrestling Association (NBWA) have pulled off an entertainment coup in signing up an ITV reality star for their next show.

Alex ‘Flex’ Maxted, star of ITV2’s Love Island reality show will make his NBWA debut against seasoned veteran Joey Ozbourne at the ‘Mind Games’ event.

Joseph Conners

The reality TV hunk has recently completed a two day tryout for the WWE so could be a superstar of the future.

Also adding a touch of wrestling gravitas to the event will be WWE UK Championship quarter finalist Joseph Conners whose efforts in the tournament were broadcast to millions of viewers on the WWE wrestling network.

Mr Conners has just completed a tour of the UK with WWE Live which was also broadcast live on Sky Sports and the WWE Network.

NBWA have also secured the use of a new venue and will take their wrestling extravaganza to the Woodgreen Leisure Centre, Banbury, on Saturday June 24 .

The family show will kick-off at 5pm and so far the confirmed wrestlers appearing at Mind Games are Adam “Flex” Maxted, Joseph Conners, JD Knight, Joey Ozbourne, Jayde and Harley and Steven Harris.

Tickets are available from the NBWA’s Facebook page along with up-to-the-minute updates on ‘Mind Games’.

Additionally the NWBA now have a dedicated ticket hotline available on 01295 257085.