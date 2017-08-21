UPDATE: Police issue appeal after Banbury’s Princess Diana Park arson

For the second time this month alone, suspected arsonists target a children’s play area in a Banbury park.

Just ten days after a similar incident of suspected arson, Banbury’s Princess Diana Park was once again ablaze.

Fire crews were called to the park at around 8.30pm on Sunday, August 20.

A suspended walk way and its supporting wooden posts were on fire, destroying the protective plastic coating of the posts, a large wooden platform and a climbing net.

The blaze also burnt a considerable area around the play equipment.

So frequent have the attacks become that Banbury Town Council, who upgraded the park last year, are considering no longer repairing damage due to the mounting costs and their limited funds.

They have even considered closing the play area all together.

Investigating officer, PC Andy Baylis of the Problem Solving Team based at Banbury Police Station, said: “This incident is being treated as arson and I am urging anyone who has any information about the offence, perhaps you saw or heard anything unusual in the park last night, to contact police.

“The easiest way to contact the force is by visiting your nearest police station or by calling 101 and quoting reference 1488 (20/8).

“It is extremely sad that someone would set fire to a playground which is used by many children in the local community.

“If you do not feel comfortable speaking directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”

At this stage of the investigation there is no description of the offender(s).