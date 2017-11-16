UPDATE: New £30,000 target to cover more costs for dying Banbury mum smashed in hours

An appeal to give a terminally-ill Banbury mum peace of mind about her two sons has surpassed the new target of £30,000 in a matter of hours.

The original £15,000 goal to cover legal costs for Sam Kyme’s boys to be looked after by her sister Pippa Hughes in Australia was hit in three days yesterday (Wednesday, November 15).

Susanna Howard, who set up the JustGiving page, wrote an update this morning saying they wanted to try for £30,000 which has just been reached.

“Pippa feels uncomfortable raising the first target now it has been reached,” Susanna’s update said.

“We all know asking for money feels wrong. But, we have read so many messages and had so many conversations with people who agree we should try it.

“A rough breakdown of costs (minimal): Legal fees 10,000 funeral 3,000 flights 8,000 school fees 2,500 (yearly?) Add in the costs of the page five per cent total raised.

“We’ve raised it to 30,000 (too ambitious?). Let’s see if we can smash this one for them! Again, thank you so much. Sam and Pippa can’t thank you enough.”

To donate to Ms Kyme’s appeal go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/susanna-howard.

