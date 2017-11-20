Update: Man charged with Knightcote murder

Andrew Thomas McIntosh has been charged with murder after the body of a woman was discovered at a house in Knightcote on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the house at 9.15pm where they found the body of the woman, who is believed to be 56-years-old, with facial injuries.

McIntosh, 54 of Woolscott, Warwickshire, was arrested in Rugby at 9.47pm after his car was stopped by police officers.

He has also been charged with driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level was above the limit.

McIntosh will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates Court on Monday November 20.

We are awaiting formal identification.

The victim’s next of kin have been informed.

Det Insp Tim Sharp said: “We would still like to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Knightcote area on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who saw a silver Range Rover (partial registration V88) in or around Knightcote on Wednesday.”

Anyone with information can call 101 and quote incident 397 of 15 November 2017.