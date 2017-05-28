UPDATE: Blaze at Banbury food factory

Fire crews from three counties tackled a fire at the Jacobs Douwe Egberts (JDE) factory in Banbury last night (Saturday).

Ten fire appliances from Oxfordshire, Warwickshire and Northants attended the blaze at the former Kraft/Mondelez site in Ruscote Avenue just before midnight.

Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue Service said when its crews arrived they were faced with a fire on an external roof platform.

The fire was quickly brought under control and the onsite team made a decision to evacuate the relevant section of the factory for safety reasons.

Production at site was shut down but is being re-started following the actions of firefighters and the on-site JDE incident management team. There were no injuries to staff.

Incident commander station manager Simon Sumners said: “Crews quickly got firefighting jets on to the fire and working closely with the site engineers, the fire damage to the building was limited.”

Police closed the nearby road between Tesco Extra and the Musketeer pub while firefighters dealt with the incident.

Banbury firefighters were assisted by crews from Brackley, Bicester, Eynsham, Leamington, Fenny Compton and Shipston-on-Stour.

A spokesman for JDE said: “JDE would like to thank the local fire service for their fast actions and for how they worked closely with our incident team to minimise the fire and disruption to the site. We are now working closely with them to understand the cause.”

Multiple fire crews also attended a similar incident at the food processing plant in August last year.