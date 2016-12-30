Uncertain future as Culworth care home set to close

Residents and staff at a privately-run care home looking after the elderly are facing an uncertain future after its owners confirmed plans to close it down early next year.

Culworth House Care Centre located in the Northamptonshire village is an impressive Georgian style, Grade II-listed three-storey building that sits in the centre of Culworth.

Financial issues have been cited as the reason for the closure of the home, which has been scheduled for February of next year. These encompass a number of factors including a low occupancy rate and the reduction in fees accrued from Northamptonshire County Council for the care and provision of residents there, some of whom have dementia.

What has been described as ‘the financial straw that broke the camel’s back’, is the breakdown of the care home’s lift, essential given the three-storey layout.

Estimates to return the lift back to full functionality are £75,000 plus VAT and it was this added expenditure which is forcing the home to close.

The care home is equipped with a range of facilities and offers day care, respite care, convalescent care and physiotherapy.

At full occupancy, it can house 35 residents, 27 in single rooms with an additional four double occupancy rooms.

Currently Culworth House, a subsidiary of the Blanchford Care Group, is home to 19 residents and employs 15 staff. A coordinated effort to rehouse residents has been undertaken with the assistance of Northamptonshire County Council (NCC).

In a statement NCC said: “We have been informed by the Blanchworth Care Group which runs Culworth House of its intention to close the home in February.

“We, and our health partners, are now working closely with residents and their families and carers to help them find alternative suitable provision and support them during the transition.”

In July the Care Quality Commission published an inspection report of the home following an unannounced visit to the facility in May. It found that the home required improvement in four of the five categories receiving its only good rating in the category ‘is the service caring?’.

The report went on to outline the home’s need for improvement in safety, effectiveness of care, responsiveness and leadership, but praised the nursing staff.

In summary it said: “Staff engaged with people in a positive way and people felt safe in the home. Staff understood the need to protect people from harm and abuse and knew what action they should take if they had any concerns.