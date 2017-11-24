UK house price trends: how Banburyshire compares with the rest of the country

House prices in Cherwell district have risen by 2.57% in a year, nearly 50% lower than the national average while neighbouring districts have seen even larger increases.

Data from the Office of National Statistics shows the average house price in the district in September was £297,451, compared to £289,996 12 months ago and £59,385 in 1995. That is a increase of 500% in 22 years.

In South Northamptonshire district, the average property was worth £324,439 in September, and house prices have risen by 9.57% since 2016.

While house prices in Stratford-on-Avon district have increased by 11.88% annually and the average home was worth £328,551.

West Oxfordshire district’s average house was £325,171 with an annual increase of 3.85%.

In Oxfordshire as a whole, house prices went up by 4% compared to last year with the average property costing £361,569.

The general trend of rising house prices is continuing, with the average UK property reaching £226,367 in September, an increase of 5.4% annually.

England continues to see the biggest price increase compared to the rest of the UK, with house prices increasing by 5.7% over the year to September, reaching £243,945 on average.

The area showing the largest annual growth was Hinckley and Bosworth in Leicestershire, where house prices swelled by 15.9% to reach £215,137 on average.

The lowest annual growth was recorded in Halton, Cheshire, where average prices fell by 5.2%. The City of London meanwhile has seen a drop of 1.7%.

Wales saw average house prices increase by 5.3% over the previous 12 months to reach £152,661.

Bridgend has seen a 7.9% increases in their average house prices, to reach £147,168.

Carmarthenshire saw the slowest growth, a -2.0% fall to see average house prices of £133,357.

Scottish house prices however dropped by 1.3% on average in September compared to August, but they remain up by 3.1% for the year.

The Shetland Islands saw the largest increase in Scotland, recording a rise of 9.0% to £154,149. The market in Edinburgh remains strong, with the average price rising 10.4% to £248,702.

Prices in the City of Aberdeen continue to decrease, with the average property now costing £165,275, down 3.5% on last year.

The average price in Northern Ireland stands at £132,169, an increase of 6% over the year.

The UK House Price Index (UK HPI) is calculated by the Office for National Statistics and Land & Property Services Northern Ireland.

Full data is available via the ONS.

Average prices/annual change:

England: £243,945 / 5.7%

Scotland: £144,924 / 3.1%

Wales: £152,661 / 5.3%

Northern Ireland: £128,650 / 6.0%

House prices by city

Aberdeen: £165,275 / -3.5%

Bristol: £282,125 / 7.2%

Birmingham: £175,801 / 6.3%

Bradford: £137,689 / 4.7%

Brighton and Hove: £365,695 / 4.8%

Cardiff: £195,774 / 2.7%

Coventry: £180,167 / 10.0%

Dundee: £126,454 / 6.2%

Edinburgh: £248,702 / 9.0%

Glasgow: £125,489 / 5.8%

Hull: £111,208 / 7.4%

Leeds: £175,617 / 3.0%

Leicester: £162,142 / 8.1%

Liverpool: £127,945 / 6.0%

London: £767,108 / -1.7%

Manchester: £170,020 / 9.3%

Newcastle upon Tyne: £164,985 / 4.2%

Peterborough: £185,362 / 9.5%

Plymouth: £174,140 / 5.4%

Portsmouth: £207,630 / 8.2%

Preston: £130,647 / 4.3%

Salford: £157,710 / 5.9%

Sheffield: £161,025 / 5.9%

Sunderland: £118,276 / 5.6%

Wakefield: £144,572 / 5.7% York: £246,261 / 4.7%

A version of this story originally appeared on inews.co.uk