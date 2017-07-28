Two men suffer serious burns after van fuel tank explosion in Shipston

Two men needed treatment for serious flash burns after the fuel tank of a van exploded in Shipston-on-Stour last night (Thursday, July 27).

A volunteer Community First Responder was approached by the two injured men in Gerrards Road shortly after 8.00pm after the van had caught fire nearby.

Whilst the CFR provided initial burns care to the two men, West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two ambulances, a community paramedic and the critical care car from Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Service.

An ambulance service spokesman said: “A 57-year-old man suffered serious flash burns to his torso and legs whilst a 21-year-old man sustained burns to his hands and arms as well as other superficial burns to his body.

“The men’s wounds were carefully covered with cooling burns dressings and were given pain relief to help ease their extreme discomfort.”

Two fire engines from Shipston and Stratford-upon-Avon were also sent but the fire was out by the time they arrived, so they helped treat the two men.

“Both men were taken by land ambulance on blue lights to the specialist burns centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for onward emergency care,” the spokesman added.