Try yoga or tai chi at leisure centre

MHBG-18-04-13 Woodgreen Leisure Centre Woodgreen Leisure Centre in Banbury ENGNNL00120130730133522

A low-cost day of relaxation will be held at the Woodgreen Leisure Centre in Banbury on Saturday, September 23.

Anyone can have a go at yoga and tai chi.

The course is from 11am to 4pm with shared lunch.

For more details text 07840 352973.