Try yoga or tai chi at leisure centre

A low-cost day of relaxation will be held at the Woodgreen Leisure Centre in Banbury on Saturday, September 23.
Anyone can have a go at yoga and tai chi.
The course is from 11am to 4pm with shared lunch.
For more details text 07840 352973.
A low-cost day of relaxation will be held at the Woodgreen Leisure Centre in Banbury on Saturday, September 23.
Anyone can have a go at yoga and tai chi.
The course is from 11am to 4pm with shared lunch.
For more details text 07840 352973.
Almost Done!
Registering with Banbury Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.