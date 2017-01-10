Travel down Memory Lane with Andys Transport

Terry Andrews will be hosting an evening about the history of Andys Transport at 8pm on Tuesday January 17 at Broughton & North Newington Sports & Social Club.

Andys Transport was the largest haulage company in Banbury 46 years ago, employing nearly 100 people and owning more than 50 trucks.

Terry is the grandson of the late Fred Andrews, who started the company.

All are welcome to attend the free talk, which will include a screen show of old pictures of the company, its people and the lorries.

If you have any memorabilia or stories to share about Andys Transport, contact Terry on 07837 848819 or terryboxman@gmail.com