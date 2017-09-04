Witness appeal after fatal motorcyle crash near Bicester

A man died after coming off his motorcycle near Bicester yesterday (Sunday, September 3) with police appealing for witnesses.

A red Ducati motorcycle, which was travelling in a small group of motorcycles on the A4095 near Chesterton, left the carriageway close to the service entrance of Bicester Golf Club shortly after 9am.

South Central Ambulance Service and the air ambulance attended and treated the rider at the scene, but he was pronounced dead at the John Radcliffe Hospital shortly after arrival.

The family of the rider, a 46-year-old man, has been informed and are being supported by specially trained police officers.

Investigating officer PC Perry Knight, from the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing based at Bicester, said: “I’m appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the collision or a red Ducati motorcycle travelling in a small group of motorcycles in the area before the collision.

“It is believed the red Ducati motorcycle was the only vehicle involved, although it was travelling near other motorcycles at the time of the collision.”

Anyone with any information about the collision should contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting reference number 404 of September 3.